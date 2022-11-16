After-Hours Earnings Report for November 16, 2022 : NVDA, CSCO, CPRT, BBWI, HP, GLBE, HI, KLIC, CPA, SONO, SBLK, EZPW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 56.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 68.30 vs. an industry ratio of 37.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 14.48 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 26.98 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 79.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 172.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HP is 1764.33 vs. an industry ratio of 248.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 3200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GLBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -20.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Hillenbrand Inc (HI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 3.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HI is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 58.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KLIC is 6.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 275.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPA is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sonos, Inc. (SONO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 637.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SONO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SONO is 30.69 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 35.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 3.25 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EZPW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 166.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EZPW is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.