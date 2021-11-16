After-Hours Earnings Report for November 16, 2021 : STNE, DLB, SBLK, LZB, TTCF, VREX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 54.93 vs. an industry ratio of -9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dolby Laboratories (DLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLB is 30.72 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 671.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 2.80 vs. an industry ratio of -9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 6.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LZB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 95.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTCF is -60.70 vs. an industry ratio of 70.40.



Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 1050.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VREX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VREX is 21.03 vs. an industry ratio of -11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





