After-Hours Earnings Report for November 15, 2023 : CSCO, PANW, TTEK, MMS, JJSF, HI, SQM, KLIC, CPA, SNEX, SONO, MOR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 14.89 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 104.05 vs. an industry ratio of -381.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 15.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 30.66 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maximus, Inc. (MMS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 4.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMS is 20.29 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 60.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JJSF is 36.51 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hillenbrand Inc (HI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 1.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HI is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 47.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SQM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 6.17 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 64.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KLIC is 27.05 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.79. This value represents a 30.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPA is 6.32 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 9.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNEX is 9.86 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sonos, Inc. (SONO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 66.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SONO is 30.43 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MorphoSys AG (MOR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 46.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOR Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOR is -3.67 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





