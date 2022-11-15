After-Hours Earnings Report for November 15, 2022 : AAP, RNW, GSM, NVGS, VREX, SMWB, IBEX, LVLU, ATRO, AREC, QUIK, ATTO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 3.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 14.16 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RNW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is -71.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 288.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GSM is 2.08 vs. an industry ratio of -22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 16.16 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 53.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VREX is 35.58 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 43.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMWB is -4.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



IBEX Limited (IBEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -86.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBEX is 18.29 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LVLU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.76%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LVLU is 16.26 vs. an industry ratio of 41.50.



Astronics Corporation (ATRO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 73.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATRO is -7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 39.60.



American Resources Corporation (AREC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 80.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AREC and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AREC is -34.60 vs. an industry ratio of -22.40.



QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QUIK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QUIK is -22.96 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30.



Atento S.A. (ATTO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 171.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ATTO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -56.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ATTO is -4.49 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.





