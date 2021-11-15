After-Hours Earnings Report for November 15, 2021 : AAP, QFIN, RXT, JJSF, API, CMP, DM, IDEX, SNDX, POWW, PLSE, RMR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/15/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 1.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 20.79 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 12.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 5.00 vs. an industry ratio of -171.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 26.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RXT is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of -171.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 242.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JJSF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -35.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JJSF is 49.63 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 366.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters API had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -46.26 vs. an industry ratio of -171.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 214.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMP is 128.30 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. DM reported earnings of $-0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -75.76%. In the past year DM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DM is -45.32 vs. an industry ratio of -37.90.



Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IDEX is -33.17 vs. an industry ratio of -171.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 39.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDX is -7.83 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



AMMO, Inc. (POWW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for POWW is 15.15 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



Pulse Biosciences, Inc (PLSE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 35 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLSE is -9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



The RMR Group Inc. (RMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 28.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RMR is 21.07 vs. an industry ratio of 37.50.





