After-Hours Earnings Report for November 14, 2022 : DLO, AZTA, DNA, JJSF, SHLS, HPK, REPX, SEMR, RMR, HLLY, POWW, GLAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 54.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Azenta, Inc. (AZTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -84.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZTA is 122.50 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 257.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DNA is -2.30 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 13.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JJSF is 53.68 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHLS is 103.64 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 411.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for HPK is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.47. REPX reported earnings of $0.94 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 56.38%.SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SEMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SEMR is -46.04 vs. an industry ratio of -77.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The RMR Group Inc. (RMR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 14.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RMR is 13.17 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Holley Inc. (HLLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HLLY is 7.83 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMMO, Inc. (POWW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for POWW is 4.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLAD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GLAD is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





