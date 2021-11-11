After-Hours Earnings Report for November 11, 2021 : AQN, PAGS, FLO, JAMF, PVG, ARRY, BLFS, BLNK, AVIR, GAN, SFT, NTCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/11/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 19.64 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 38.88 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 21.42 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70.



Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JAMF is -124.71 vs. an industry ratio of -195.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 51.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PVG is 25.03 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 171.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARRY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARRY is 136.67 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLFS is 826.83 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLNK is -33.50 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 97.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVIR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVIR is 56.16 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GAN Limited (GAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GAN is -36.23 vs. an industry ratio of -13.20.



Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 17.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SFT is -3.45 vs. an industry ratio of 95.60.



Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 61.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTCO and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTCO is 50.72 vs. an industry ratio of 43.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.