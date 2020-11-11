After-Hours Earnings Report for November 11, 2020 : MFC, ATO, ASND, TTEK, CCMP, ENS, MOR, HI, GRWG, NVEE, SPTN, RVLV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/11/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.47 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 21.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.88. This value represents a 218.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -21.54 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 7.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 36.53 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 2.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CCMP is 23.40 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



Enersys (ENS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 15.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ENS is 18.71 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MorphoSys AG (MOR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MOR is 89.48 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hillenbrand Inc (HI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 13.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HI is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GRWG is 129.53 vs. an industry ratio of 42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NVEE is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 70.00.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 106.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 7.34 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVLV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 900%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RVLV is 42.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





