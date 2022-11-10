After-Hours Earnings Report for November 10, 2022 : FLO, EDR, TOST, STN, RYAN, MCW, DOCS, DUOL, LFG, AGTI, LZ, EVCM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 22.23 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 112.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EDR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EDR is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toast, Inc. (TOST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TOST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -142.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TOST is -30.41 vs. an industry ratio of -65.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 17.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 20.84 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RYAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAN is 35.49 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCW is 26.42 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 29.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCS is 44.44 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 39.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DUOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DUOL is -46.11 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 223.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -220%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LFG is 41.53 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 23.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AGTI is 18.44 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LZ is -41.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40.



EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EVCM is 27.10 vs. an industry ratio of -65.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.