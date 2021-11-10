After-Hours Earnings Report for November 10, 2021 : DIS, ATO, FICO, BRKS, ASND, KGC, BYND, CCMP, MSP, ENS, SDGR, GDRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/10/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walt Disney Company (DIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 70.33 vs. an industry ratio of 58.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 30.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 14.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FICO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 43.93 vs. an industry ratio of 35.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 69.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BRKS is 47.72 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.60. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -17.33 vs. an industry ratio of -9.90.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KGC is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 46.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BYND is -64.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 8.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CCMP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CCMP is 19.26 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00.



Datto Holding Corp. (MSP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 68.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSP is 77.39 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enersys (ENS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 6.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ENS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENS is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 880.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SDGR is -44.87 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40.



GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 104.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GDRX is 1055.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





