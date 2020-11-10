After-Hours Earnings Report for November 10, 2020 : ALC, DDOG, FICO, LYFT, TXG, DOX, TME, ADPT, ASH, BRKS, GO, PRSP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/10/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcon Inc. (ALC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 60.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 75.44 vs. an industry ratio of 59.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DDOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for DDOG is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 285.90.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 18.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FICO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 75.26 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.33. This value represents a 24.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LYFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LYFT is -8.30 vs. an industry ratio of 91.30.



10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TXG is -127.77 vs. an industry ratio of -20.60.



Amdocs Limited (DOX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 8.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 14.71 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 43.20 vs. an industry ratio of 68.30.



Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 154.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADPT is -44.93 vs. an industry ratio of -30.20.



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 2.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ASH is 31.03 vs. an industry ratio of -18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BRKS is 52.79 vs. an industry ratio of 36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.61%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GO is 43.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 2.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRSP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRSP is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





