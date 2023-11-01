After-Hours Earnings Report for November 1, 2023 : QCOM, MDLZ, MELI, MCK, PYPL, ABNB, AFL, MET, AIG, WMB, ET, EA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 47.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 16.98 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 20.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.85. This value represents a 128.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MELI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 60.67 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.11. This value represents a 0.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 5.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of -65.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 16.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 31.13 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 12.98 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 64.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 7.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 134.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 9.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 17.82 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 10.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 5.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 24.23 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





