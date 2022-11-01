After-Hours Earnings Report for November 1, 2022 : AMD, MDLZ, MCK, PSA, DVN, AIG, ABNB, ET, PRU, EA, VRSK, OKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.13. This value represents a 0.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.05. This value represents a 18.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 19.69 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 97.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 39.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of -224.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 17.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 43.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 41.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of -224.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 25.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 23.20 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 31.69 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 5.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.