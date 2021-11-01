After-Hours Earnings Report for November 1, 2021 : PSA, NXPI, SPG, NTR, SBAC, WMB, MCK, ANET, O, ZI, CLX, FANG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 22.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 26.83 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 73.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 93.40.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 20.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 443.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 14.01 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 34.85 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 23.61 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.59. This value represents a 4.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 45.32 vs. an industry ratio of -13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZI is 186.72 vs. an industry ratio of 58.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clorox Company (CLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 68.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 29.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 353.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 9.99 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.





