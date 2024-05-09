After-Hours Earnings Report for May 9, 2024 : SLF, MTD, WPM, PBA, AKAM, BAP, RBA, GEN, PODD, NTRA, ONTO, TREX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 10.54 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $7.61. This value represents a 12.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 31.41 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 26.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 43.14 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 16.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 15.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 21.10 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.24. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 9.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 235.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 37.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GEN is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of -16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 69.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PODD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 108.96%. Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 41.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -40.71 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. ONTO reported earnings of $0.92 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.57%.ONTO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ONTO is 43.86 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 89.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TREX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TREX is 40.90 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.