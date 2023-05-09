After-Hours Earnings Report for May 9, 2023 : OXY, ABNB, ALC, EA, CPNG, AXON, WYNN, RIVN, AKAM, EXAS, CE, AGL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 38.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OXY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 433.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 36.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 28.92 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 8.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 28.45 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 208.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 68.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 96.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXON and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 228.72 vs. an industry ratio of 60.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 85.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is 107.39 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.51. This value represents a 5.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RIVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -2.52 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 8.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 18.58 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.79. This value represents a 24.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EXAS is -24.84 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50.



Celanese Corporation (CE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 70.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 9.11 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



agilon health, inc. (AGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGL is -323.38 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.