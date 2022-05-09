After-Hours Earnings Report for May 9, 2022 : SU, SPG, MCHP, IFF, OVV, EQH, PLUG, ZNGA, AMC, UPST, DNB, RNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 235.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 7.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 10.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 42.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 16.16 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 18.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 22.17 vs. an industry ratio of -10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 130.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OVV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 5.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 35.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQH is 4.53 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -41.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZNGA is 36.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 54.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMC is -16.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 108.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 238.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UPST is 82.25 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DNB is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 31.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RNG is -38.40 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.





