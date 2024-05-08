After-Hours Earnings Report for May 8, 2024 : ABNB, ET, MFC, TTD, HUBS, NTR, CPAY, STE, APP, ATO, CE, FNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 36.74 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 10.34 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.98 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 113.47 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -628.02 vs. an industry ratio of -110.90.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 69.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 14.47 vs. an industry ratio of -16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corpay, Inc. (CPAY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 7.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPAY is 16.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 4.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 24.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -120%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 30.35 vs. an industry ratio of -23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 5.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 18.23 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celanese Corporation (CE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 4.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 14.34 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 65.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.