After-Hours Earnings Report for May 8, 2023 : PYPL, MCK, SU, DVN, IFF, VTR, SWKS, PLTR, LCID, ACM, WTRG, WDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 53.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 19.52 vs. an industry ratio of -47.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.16. This value represents a 22.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 14.10 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 38.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 7.53 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 26.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 47.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IFF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 19.76 vs. an industry ratio of -33.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 11.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 24.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 148.20 vs. an industry ratio of -18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 660.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LCID had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LCID is -5.48 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 22.81 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WTRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 23.16 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.80. This value represents a 230.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WDC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -97.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is -8.06 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.