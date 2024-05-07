After-Hours Earnings Report for May 7, 2024 : ANET, MCK, OXY, SU, CPNG, EA, OVV, AZPN, JKHY, TWLO, WYNN, TOST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 41.37 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.34. This value represents a 11.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 121.60.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 47.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 10.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 66.69 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 19.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 24.45 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 26.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 8.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 47.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 32.16 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 75.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TWLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 393.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WYNN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 70.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is 18.23 vs. an industry ratio of -18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toast, Inc. (TOST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TOST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -35.71%.

