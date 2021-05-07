After-Hours Earnings Report for May 7, 2021 : UNVR, SVC, RMR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNVR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNVR is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Service Properties Trust (SVC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 97.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SVC is 12.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 10.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/15/2021 short interest update, increased 180.94% from previous report on 3/31/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RMR is 23.92 vs. an industry ratio of 54.90.





