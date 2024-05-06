After-Hours Earnings Report for May 6, 2024 : VRTX, PLTR, MCHP, O, WMB, SPG, FIS, AXON, IFF, ACM, RRX, COTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 37.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 26.83 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 145.81 vs. an industry ratio of -21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 67.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 19.69 vs. an industry ratio of -30.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 5.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 2.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 11.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 25.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FIS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 15.01 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 15.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 130.55 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 23.54 vs. an industry ratio of -10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 21.38 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.



Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 10.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RRX is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Coty Inc. (COTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 68.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COTY is 25.78 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.





