After-Hours Earnings Report for May 6, 2022 : BLDP, WPRT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/06/2022.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPRT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WPRT is -8.79 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.





