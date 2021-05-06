After-Hours Earnings Report for May 6, 2021 : SQ, MNST, EOG, AIG, MCHP, ROKU, MSI, MTD, MCK, ED, ET, EXPE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Square, Inc. (SQ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 78.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -375%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is 747.97 vs. an industry ratio of -34.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 17.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 35.24 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 161.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 18.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 24.94 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80.



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 73.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROKU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1080%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROKU is -1048.86 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 8.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 23.51 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.65. This value represents a 41.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 43.45 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.02. This value represents a 17.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of 56.10.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.86. This value represents a 32.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is -62.84 vs. an industry ratio of -27.20.





