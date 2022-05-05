After-Hours Earnings Report for May 5, 2022 : EOG, VRTX, SQ, MELI, ILMN, MCK, MNST, RSG, ED, MTD, DASH, NET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.69. This value represents a 127.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 7.69 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. This value represents a 24.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 21.55 vs. an industry ratio of -11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 194.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -628.18 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 435.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -203.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 120.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 53.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 74.32 vs. an industry ratio of -11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.06. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 13.37 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 30.95 vs. an industry ratio of -41.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 28.91 vs. an industry ratio of 46.30.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 4.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 20.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.32. This value represents a 11.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 35.97 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is -67.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -251.11 vs. an industry ratio of -113.80.





