After-Hours Earnings Report for May 5, 2021 : PYPL, UBER, BKNG, MELI, MET, TWLO, CTSH, MFC, ALL, RSG, SLF, ANSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/05/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 65.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PYPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 72.09 vs. an industry ratio of -24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -33.97 vs. an industry ratio of 33.40.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-7.26. This value represents a 292.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 61.70 vs. an industry ratio of -29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 161.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 727.10 vs. an industry ratio of -29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 6.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 10.21 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 87.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TWLO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -56.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TWLO is -152.69 vs. an industry ratio of -24.20.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 2.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -24.72%. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 55.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 8.92 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Allstate Corporation (ALL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.85. This value represents a 8.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 11.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 29.22 vs. an industry ratio of 198.30.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 16.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 66.65 vs. an industry ratio of 55.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





