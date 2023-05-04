After-Hours Earnings Report for May 4, 2023 : AAPL, BKNG, EOG, MNST, MSI, FTNT, MCHP, AIG, ED, MTD, SQ, AEE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AAPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 27.86 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $10.61. This value represents a 172.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 20.21 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 39.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 39.17 vs. an industry ratio of -15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 28.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 53.06 vs. an industry ratio of -48.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 23.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 8.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ED missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 20.21 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $8.61. This value represents a 9.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 33.91 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 57.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is -847.43 vs. an industry ratio of -20.80.



Ameren Corporation (AEE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 3.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 20.38 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





