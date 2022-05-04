After-Hours Earnings Report for May 4, 2022 : BKNG, PXD, UBER, MET, FTNT, CTSH, CTVA, O, ET, ALL, EBAY, ES

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/04/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 97.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 23.85 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.32. This value represents a 313.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PXD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 7.47 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 52.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UBER missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -38.78 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 25.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 9.33 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 12.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 78.72 vs. an industry ratio of -38.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 7.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 17.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 12.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 72.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 9.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 54.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 13.10 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



eBay Inc. (EBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 7.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EBAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 14.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 21.15 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





