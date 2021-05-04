After-Hours Earnings Report for May 4, 2021 : TMUS, ATVI, PRU, MTCH, ALC, CTVA, PXD, VRSK, XLNX, RNG, ANET, PAYC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/04/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 55.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 101.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 53.00 vs. an industry ratio of 66.50.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 20.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 26.50 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 15.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -18.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 3800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 72.06 vs. an industry ratio of -30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 40.19 vs. an industry ratio of 68.50.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 233.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 25.77 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PXD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 6.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 35.05 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XLNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XLNX is 41.18 vs. an industry ratio of 41.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RNG is -144.40 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 19.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 36.94 vs. an industry ratio of -47.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 132.48 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





