After-Hours Earnings Report for May 31, 2023 : CRM, CRWD, VEEV, NTAP, OKTA, PSTG, DSGX, PVH, AI, CHWY, NCNO, JWN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 158.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 44.85 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -720.86 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 40.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 64.43 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 10.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 39.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -29.54 vs. an industry ratio of 104.00.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 2200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 170%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 154.74 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 54.01 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 0.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 8.87 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.66. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -17.65 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 116.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is -302.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NCNO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -459.50 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JWN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.





