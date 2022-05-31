After-Hours Earnings Report for May 31, 2022 : CRM, HPQ, CHPT, AMBA, APPS, YY, SPWH, VIEW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 54.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 79.38 vs. an industry ratio of 107.10.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 13.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -14.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 31.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -163.15 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APPS is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of -37.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 126.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -120%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 32.61 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 103.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 6.66 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



View, Inc. (VIEW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 74.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIEW is -1.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.





