After-Hours Earnings Report for May 30, 2023 : HPQ, HPE, BOX, AMBA, YY, UHAL, API, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 29.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 57.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 11.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 277.40 vs. an industry ratio of -15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.83. This value represents a 207.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -27.37 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 712.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 20.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UHAL is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -7.78 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 840.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPWH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.





