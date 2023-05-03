After-Hours Earnings Report for May 3, 2023 : QCOM, EQIX, MELI, PSA, MET, CTVA, O, WMB, CTSH, ALL, ANSS, ES

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 36.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.00. This value represents a 2.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 25.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 133.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 80.75 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 11.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 17.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 11.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 4.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 166.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 20.91 vs. an industry ratio of -86.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 4.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year O has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 14.97 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 12.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 16.94 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 13.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.94. This value represents a 175.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 29.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 45.89 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ES had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 17.53 vs. an industry ratio of -14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





