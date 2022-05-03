After-Hours Earnings Report for May 3, 2022 : AMD, SBUX, PSA, ABNB, AIG, PRU, WCN, VRSK, OKE, EIX, EXR, MTCH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 76.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 24.15 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SBUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 27.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 84.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABNB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -52.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 109.91 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 18.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 11.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 35.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 18.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 36.07 vs. an industry ratio of 47.60.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 13.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 34.50 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 16.50 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 6.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 24.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 23.10 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 30.11 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





