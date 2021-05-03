After-Hours Earnings Report for May 3, 2021 : SU, NTR, WMB, AWK, O, AGR, XPO, FANG, SEDG, MOS, CHGG, JKHY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 393.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -61.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 15.75 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 175.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 19.92 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 21.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AWK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 36.88 vs. an industry ratio of 49.00.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 19.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 22.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 97.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XPO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XPO is 25.86 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 19.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 22.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SEDG is 75.30 vs. an industry ratio of 64.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mosaic Company (MOS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 933.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHGG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHGG is 95.08 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 10.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 41.86 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.