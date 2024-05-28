After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2024 : HEI, BOX, YY, APPS, OOMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/28/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 62.09 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 168.47 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 9.11 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APPS is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 350.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is -58.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.





