After-Hours Earnings Report for May 27, 2021 : CRM, COST, ADSK, HPQ, VEEV, DELL, ULTA, VMW, GPS, ASND, OLLI, YY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/27/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 189.82 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 20.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 38.60 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 96.86 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 74.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 9.63 vs. an industry ratio of 52.40.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 121.64 vs. an industry ratio of -35.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 15.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 12.83 vs. an industry ratio of 39.60.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 271.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ULTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -354.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 33.05 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VMW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 33.91 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90.



Gap, Inc. (GPS) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 99.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.06. This value represents a 41.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -14.83 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 34.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OLLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.12%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 29.35 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 157.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -126.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 499.71 vs. an industry ratio of 68.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





