After-Hours Earnings Report for May 26, 2022 : COST, VMW, MRVL, WDAY, ULTA, ZS, DELL, GPS, FTCH, AEO, CVCO, STEP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 34.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 17.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VMW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 24.96 vs. an industry ratio of 99.90.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 146.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 31.19 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 25 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 1200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WDAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is -365.58 vs. an industry ratio of -35.80.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.44. This value represents a 8.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 18.98 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 110.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -56.66 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 47.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 7.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 122.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -44.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 8.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTCH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCH is -5.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 6.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.91. This value represents a 81.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVCO is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 64.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STEP is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





