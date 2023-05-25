After-Hours Earnings Report for May 25, 2023 : COST, ADSK, WDAY, MRVL, ULTA, DECK, RH, GPS, PAGS, SVM, DOMO, ARCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 4.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.64 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 43.05 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 88.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 435.98 vs. an industry ratio of -19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 62.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 54.09 vs. an industry ratio of -14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $6.82. This value represents a 8.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 3.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 23.76 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 73.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 89.50.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 61.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAGS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 12.63 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90.



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. SVM reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -40.00%. In the past year SVM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 25.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -5.86 vs. an industry ratio of -19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 142.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCE is -301.50 vs. an industry ratio of -19.30.





