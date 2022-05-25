After-Hours Earnings Report for May 25, 2022 : NVDA, SNOW, SPLK, UHAL, ZTO, WSM, CHNG, DXC, LU, NTNX, BOX, VSAT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 39.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 34.37 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -81.02 vs. an industry ratio of -34.00.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.87. This value represents a 1.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -18.38 vs. an industry ratio of -34.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amerco (UHAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $7.38. This value represents a 96.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UHAL is 8.38 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZTO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 21.55 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 2.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -18.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHNG is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DXC Technology Company (DXC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 35.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DXC is 8.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LU is 4.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 25.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -212.00 vs. an industry ratio of -34.00.



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 154.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VSAT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -350%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VSAT is 408.20 vs. an industry ratio of 36.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





