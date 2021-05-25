After-Hours Earnings Report for May 25, 2021 : INTU, A, ZS, TOL, HEI, JWN, URBN, RAMP, VNET, SKY, RRGB, CSWC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/25/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.39. This value represents a 28.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 71.73 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 15.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 34.45 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 180.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -115.50 vs. an industry ratio of 69.40.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 35.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 11.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 10.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 62.55 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 76.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 32.65 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 112.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. URBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -403.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 18.87 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RAMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RAMP is -87.94 vs. an industry ratio of -9.60.



21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -38.07 vs. an industry ratio of 69.40.



Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 157.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SKY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SKY is 34.23 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.24. This value represents a 81.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RRGB is -30.94 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30.



Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSWC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWC is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





