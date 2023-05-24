After-Hours Earnings Report for May 24, 2023 : NVDA, SNOW, SPLK, PATH, NTNX, ELF, ENS, AEO, RAMP, APPS, STEP, PLUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 48.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 93.56 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -107.46 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.03. This value represents a 39.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 881.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -175.49 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 47.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PATH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -43.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -50.39 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -22.81 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELF and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELF is 81.74 vs. an industry ratio of 39.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enersys (ENS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENS is 17.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 74.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RAMP is -59.13 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70.



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 62.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -29.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APPS is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 26.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STEP is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ePlus inc. (PLUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 8.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUS is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





