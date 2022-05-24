After-Hours Earnings Report for May 24, 2022 : INTU, A, TOL, SBLK, JWN, QFIN, URBN, RAMP, CAL, VNET, GRIN, ARCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.70. This value represents a 22.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INTU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 45.62 vs. an industry ratio of 102.10.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 14.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 25.92 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 44.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 4.73 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 291.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 5.40 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 6.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 14.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.15 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. URBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 6.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 38.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RAMP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RAMP is -43.12 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 36.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 5.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -10.52 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 1033.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRIN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GRIN is 4.65 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 675.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCE is 66.43 vs. an industry ratio of -35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.