After-Hours Earnings Report for May 24, 2021 : NDSN, CRMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/24/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 4.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 30.44 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 99.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 12.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.