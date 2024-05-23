After-Hours Earnings Report for May 23, 2024 : INTU, WDAY, ROST, DECK, STEP, AMWD, SVM, DOMO, SOL, LGF.A

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.12. This value represents a 4.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 59.42 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 93.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -34.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 147.66 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 22.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 22.33 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 18.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 32.96 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STEP is 32.38 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 20.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMWD is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.



Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. SVM reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%. In the past year SVM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 1.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -3.66 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Emeren Group Ltd (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 5.47 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF.A)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LGF.A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LGF.A is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.





