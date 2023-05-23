After-Hours Earnings Report for May 23, 2023 : INTU, PANW, A, VFC, TOL, NEWR, URBN, TARO, OOMA, NLS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.30. This value represents a 8.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 50.46 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 215.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -53.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 160.09 vs. an industry ratio of 83.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 12.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 22.73 vs. an industry ratio of 36.60.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 71.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 9.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 2.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 7.47 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50.



New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEWR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEWR is -45.62 vs. an industry ratio of 83.20.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80.



Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 68.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TARO is 41.60 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is -671.00 vs. an industry ratio of -56.40.



Nautilus Group, Inc. (NLS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The mail order retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NLS is -0.51 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.





