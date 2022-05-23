After-Hours Earnings Report for May 23, 2022 : ZM, NDSN, AAP, HEI, SKY, API, AFYA, CSWC, CRMT, TRNS, ESEA, NLS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. ZM reported earnings of $0.97 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -63.92%. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 65.03 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. NDSN reported earnings of $2.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 7.08%.NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 22.65 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. AAP reported earnings of $3.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 4.19%. In the past year AAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. HEI reported earnings of $0.51 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.61%. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 50.68 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. SKY reported earnings of $0.61 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 62.30%. In the past year SKY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SKY is 14.19 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. API reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 35.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



Afya Limited (AFYA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. AFYA reported earnings of $0.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 23.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFYA is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. CSWC reported earnings of $0.39 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWC is 11.53 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.17. CRMT reported earnings of $6.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -48.79%.The last two quarters CRMT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMT is 6.12 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. TRNS reported earnings of $0.42 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 4.76%.TRNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRNS is 42.68 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.34. ESEA reported earnings of $0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 642.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESEA is 1.62 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nautilus Group, Inc. (NLS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. NLS reported earnings of $0.94 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -164.89%.NLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NLS is -4.85 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.





