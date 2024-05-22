After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2024 : NVDA, SNPS, SNOW, ELF, VFC, ENS, SBLK, RAMP, PLUS, ZUO, API

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.14. This value represents a 484.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 41.15 vs. an industry ratio of 56.40.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 19.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 58.44 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -88.91 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 34.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ELF is 65.42 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 94.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



EnerSys (ENS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 10.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENS is 11.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 141.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 6.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 89.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RAMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -270%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RAMP is 51.09 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ePlus inc. (PLUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PLUS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUS is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of -172.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZUO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 71.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -73.07 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



Agora, Inc. (API)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for API is -12.70 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.





