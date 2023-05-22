After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2023 : ZM, NDSN, HEI, LU, NVGS, TRNS, CSWC, PETS, BMTX, RVYL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 70.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 93.74 vs. an industry ratio of -78.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 13.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 24.02 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 16.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HEI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 59.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 94.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LU is 4.94 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 14.33 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 35.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -18.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRNS is 68.67 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 22.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSWC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWC is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PETS is 35.90 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.48. BMTX reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -469.23%. In the past year BMTX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RVYL is -1.59 vs. an industry ratio of 40.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.