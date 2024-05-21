After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2024 : TOL, MOD, SKY, URBN, VSAT, AREC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.13. This value represents a 44.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 9.56 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 17.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MOD is 31.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 33.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SKY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SKY is 25.23 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. URBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 103.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VSAT is -13.55 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



American Resources Corporation (AREC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AREC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AREC is -14.06 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.





